Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $622.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

