ELIS Trading Down 46.5% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $2,426.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05934968 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,086.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

