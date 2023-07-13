Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $186,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $443.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $420.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

