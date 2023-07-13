Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $90,882.37 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and $90,882.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006277 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,965,756 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

