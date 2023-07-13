Elastos Hits Market Cap of $27.76 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $315,903.68 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

