Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $233,971.82 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

