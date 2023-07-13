DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 550 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

