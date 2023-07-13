DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.