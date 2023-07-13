DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 6,090 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

