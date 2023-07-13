DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.38%.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $1.0048 per share. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.