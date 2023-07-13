Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.48

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 25942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 97,302 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,652,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $458,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

