Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.06

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 337501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

