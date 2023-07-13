DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading 19.4% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 19.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

