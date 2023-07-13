Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 720,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after buying an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.22 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.