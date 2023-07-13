Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,178. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

About Destination XL Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

