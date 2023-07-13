Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,178. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
