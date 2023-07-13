Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Derwent London Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

