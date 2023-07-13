Dero Price Tops $4.29 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00014114 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $58.78 million and approximately $103,393.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,385.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00316493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.00931948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00537334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00061703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00130067 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,704,988 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

