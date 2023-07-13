Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 3.3%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.51. 1,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

