Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VFL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

