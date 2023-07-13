DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.04 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $636,246.94 and $0.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,794 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

