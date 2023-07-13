DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 54,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,048. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in DaVita by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.