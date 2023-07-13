DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 294,021 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,021 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.37% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $50,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,842. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

