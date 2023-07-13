DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $53.47 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $53,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 711,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 176,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,118. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.