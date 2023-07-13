DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,501 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.83% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $111,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

BAM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 266,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

