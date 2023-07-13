DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 24,961 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $58,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.86. 587,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

