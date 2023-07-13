Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $88,425.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 746,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,204. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

