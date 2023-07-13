CVA Family Office LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

