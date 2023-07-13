Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading Up 10.2%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

