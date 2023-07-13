Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1494723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $635.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

