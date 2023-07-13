Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1494723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $635.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
