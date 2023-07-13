Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,389 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 1,461,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

