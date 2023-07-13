Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.