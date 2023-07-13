Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

