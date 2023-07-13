Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $458,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.15.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $726.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

