Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.68 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

