Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.74 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00030701 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $111.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

