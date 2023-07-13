Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 17.6% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 978,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,115,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$307.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.68.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

