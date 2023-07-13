Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.35

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $14.49. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 118,113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $682.46 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 140.91% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

