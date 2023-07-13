Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.16

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.16 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.35). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 19,007 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.74.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("Conygar") is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing in UK property. Our aim is to invest in property assets and companies where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

See Also

