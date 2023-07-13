Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,322,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $152,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,050.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 81,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

