Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,076 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

