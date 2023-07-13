Concord Wealth Partners Has $191,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

