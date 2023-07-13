Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $534.46 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Compound has a total market cap of $534.46 million and approximately $202.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $68.90 or 0.00219787 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014799 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003207 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,757,089 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,756,494.6895698 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 69.73978783 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $150,971,080.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

