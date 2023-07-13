Comparing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Knife River’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -4.78 Knife River $2.53 billion 0.96 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 327.00%. Knife River has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Knife River.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Knife River beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.