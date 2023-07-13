Coin98 (C98) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.66 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $84.67 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006701 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

