CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 8% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 525,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 164,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

