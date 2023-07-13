Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.05. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,852 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
