CICC Research Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.80 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

