Centurion (CNT) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Centurion (CNT) traded 143.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00007644 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $85.36 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.01660958 USD and is down -64.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

