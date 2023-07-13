Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 265 ($3.41) price target on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.12) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.41) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CAML stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 186.40 ($2.40). 259,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,327. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 169.18 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.88. The company has a market capitalization of £339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In other news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($25,775.92). Also, insider David Swan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,929.37). Insiders acquired 20,119 shares of company stock worth $4,088,562 over the last three months. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

