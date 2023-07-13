CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

